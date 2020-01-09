UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Probes Alleged Killing In Right-wing Cult

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Belgium probes alleged killing in right-wing cult

Brussels, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Belgian authorities have opened an investigation into the 2011 death of a member of a cult led by the manager of a girl band with links to the French far right.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the the state prosecutor in the southern Belgian city of Namur confirmed the investigation to AFP after it was revealed in the French news magazine L'Obs.

"A judicial investigation is indeed under way for the murder carried out by individual 'X' of a woman who was part of a sect," Charlotte Fosseur said.

"No-one has been charged at this point," she added, refusing to give any more information.

According to the report in L'Obs, "a member of Joel LaBruyere's sect" who had been suffering from an inoperable cancer died in a remote cabin in Belgium's southern forests in October 2011.

The magazine cites a former cult member as saying the victim had been suffocated by two female fellow acolytes to end her suffering.

Joel LaBruyere is a 71-year-old Frenchman who is known to the official French cult-monitoring agency Miviludes, which told AFP in 2018 that he wields "mental control" over his followers.

He is also known as the manager of girl band "Les Brigandes", which has appeared in a music video with French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen and recently released "One more time with Donnie" in praise of US President Donald Trump.

The Brigandes' website describes them as "involved in the anti-globalist counterculture"It says LaBruyere founded an association in 1996 to oppose France's "witch hunt against everything unconventional in politics, religion and therapy."

Related Topics

Murder Music France Trump Died Namur Charlotte Belgium October Women 2018 Cancer From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Human potential in MENA ‘remarkable’, nobody w ..

2 hours ago

Four cops transferred in Punjab

20 minutes ago

Number of Polio refusal cases reduced in Bannu

20 minutes ago

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaud ..

20 minutes ago

Local Government Ambassador Program inaugurated in ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.