UrduPoint.com

Benzema Injured Ahead Of Champions League Game Against Inter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:10 AM

Benzema injured ahead of Champions League game against Inter

Madrid, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was forced off with an injury in the first half of Saturday's La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

Benzema went off with discomfort in his left leg, with the Frenchman appearing to point to the area around his knee and hamstring.

Luka Jovic replaced him.

The 33-year-old has scored 20 goals for Real Madrid this season and his absence would be a blow, especially ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Inter Milan.

Both teams have already qualified for the last 16 but the winner of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu will go through as group winners.

Related Topics

Santiago Real Madrid Inter Milan

Recent Stories

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

2 hours ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

2 hours ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, g ..

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

2 hours ago
 Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for compre ..

Sialkot lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri for comprehensive commission on inhuman ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.