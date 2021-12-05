Benzema injured ahead of Champions League game against Inter

Madrid, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was forced off with an injury in the first half of Saturday's La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

Benzema went off with discomfort in his left leg, with the Frenchman appearing to point to the area around his knee and hamstring.

Luka Jovic replaced him.

The 33-year-old has scored 20 goals for Real Madrid this season and his absence would be a blow, especially ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Inter Milan.

Both teams have already qualified for the last 16 but the winner of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu will go through as group winners.