UrduPoint.com

Berlusconi And AC Milan - Passion, Politics And Trophies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Berlusconi and AC Milan - passion, politics and trophies

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Silvio Berlusconi's name will forever be associated with AC Milan, the football club he took over in the 1980s and with his immense wealth turned from a debt-ridden mess to a European powerhouse.

Berlusconi, who death at the age of 86 was confirmed on Monday, reigned supreme at Milan from 1986 until 2017, during which time the club won 29 trophies, including five Champions League and eight Italian league titles.

Milan was a genuine passion for Berlusconi but his success as owner and the modern image he gave the club was a formidably effective communication tool that he used in the service of his business and political career.

Some of his teams made history, such as Arrigo Sacchi's revolutionary and all-conquering side of the late 1980s and his successor Fabio Capello's outfit which hammered Barcelona's "Dream Team" 4-0 in the 1994 Champions League final -- the third European crown of Berlusconi era.

During that period some of the game's greatest players wore Milan's famous red and black kit -- from flying Dutchmen Marco Van Basten, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard to the likes of homegrown heros Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini.

But success had a price, and in an era when players changed clubs far less frequently than they do now, Berlusconi was among the pioneers of the modern-day football business.

One of the most notorious signings of the Berlusconi era was Gianluigi Lentini, a rampaging winger bought for a world-record fee in 1992 from a Torino team being dismantled at the same rate as their controversial owner Gian Mauro Borsano's finances imploded.

Lentini failed to shine on the bigger San Siro stage and the summer after a poor display in the 1993 Champions League final loss to Bernard Tapie's Marseille a major car accident signalled the beginning of the end.

Milan won the Champions League two more times this millennium as their star-studded teams beat Italian rivals Juventus in 2003 and then Liverpool in 2007, although that was two years after they lost an epic final to the Reds on penalties after letting slip a three-goal half-time lead.

Related Topics

Football Accident Business Poor Car Liverpool Marseille Milan San Barcelona Same Van Lead Price 2017 From Juventus AC Milan

Recent Stories

Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears ..

Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears, Karachi safe from direct imp ..

37 seconds ago
 Russian oil to help government in providing relief ..

Russian oil to help government in providing relief to masses: Musadik

32 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

3 hours ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.