Open Menu

Govt Not Stopped From Blocking SIMs Of Non-filers: IHC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Govt not stopped from blocking SIMs of non-filers: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday clarified that it had not stopped the government to block the SIMs (Subscriber Identity Modules) tax non-filers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday clarified that it had not stopped the government to block the SIMs (Subscriber Identity Modules) tax non-filers.

Its previous order had only stopped the action against the mobile company, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed while hearing the appeal of Federation against stay order against blockage of SIM cards.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked that what action would be taken against a child if he was using a SIM card issued in his father’s name who was not a taxpayer.

Similarly, what a poor working man, who was not a taxpayer, would do if his SIM card was blocked, he added.

The AGP responded that no notice would be issued to any poor person. Notices were being issued to the tax non-files since November 2023.

"If the person concerned satisfies the Federal board of Revenue about his tax status, his / her SIM card will be restored," he added.

The AGP prayed the court to withdraw its stay order regarding the blockage of SIMs.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing till May 22.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Poor Mobile Company Man May November FBR Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

Naseem emphasizes for disposal of hospitals' waste

Naseem emphasizes for disposal of hospitals' waste

6 minutes ago
 E-stamping system collects Rs400bln revenue in Pun ..

E-stamping system collects Rs400bln revenue in Punjab, Sindh, KP

6 minutes ago
 LWMC launches 15-day zero waste campaign in Lahore

LWMC launches 15-day zero waste campaign in Lahore

6 minutes ago
 No letup in anti-dengue steps across division: com ..

No letup in anti-dengue steps across division: commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m th ..

Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m through e-stamping system

50 minutes ago
 realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A L ..

Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024

1 hour ago
Rupee gains 20 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 20 paisa against Dollar

11 minutes ago
 OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – You ..

OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner

1 hour ago
 Double murder mystery solved, son arrested for kil ..

Double murder mystery solved, son arrested for killing father and wife

11 minutes ago
 PDF, TiKA pledge to boost humanitarian activities ..

PDF, TiKA pledge to boost humanitarian activities in KP

11 minutes ago
 Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from ..

Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1

2 hours ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Chee ..

Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan