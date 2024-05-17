Govt not stopped from blocking SIMs of non-filers: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday clarified that it had not stopped the government to block the SIMs (Subscriber Identity Modules) tax non-filers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday clarified that it had not stopped the government to block the SIMs (Subscriber Identity Modules) tax non-filers.

Its previous order had only stopped the action against the mobile company, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed while hearing the appeal of Federation against stay order against blockage of SIM cards.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked that what action would be taken against a child if he was using a SIM card issued in his father’s name who was not a taxpayer.

Similarly, what a poor working man, who was not a taxpayer, would do if his SIM card was blocked, he added.

The AGP responded that no notice would be issued to any poor person. Notices were being issued to the tax non-files since November 2023.

"If the person concerned satisfies the Federal board of Revenue about his tax status, his / her SIM card will be restored," he added.

The AGP prayed the court to withdraw its stay order regarding the blockage of SIMs.

The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing till May 22.