Between exile and the Kremlin: Russian artists split by Ukraine

Moscow/Yerevan, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :After the Kremlin launched its offensive in Ukraine last year, Russian punk rocker Vladimir Kotlyarov left his country along with many other artists and cultural figures.

The lead singer of the Pornofilmy band was part of a wave of Russians who left in protest at President Vladimir Putin's military decision.

"It was disgusting for me to be in a society that practically did not react to the start of the war," he told AFP.

Russia's Ukraine campaign, which has dragged on for more than 15 months, has split Russian musicians.

While Kotlyarov and many others denounce the offensive from exile, other Russian artists chose to stay at home and ride the wave of nationalism, releasing patriotic hits.

Those who do not support the offensive but remain in Russia have either stayed silent or faced repression.

For Kotlyarov, the conclusion was clear.

"I understood that it would be very hard for me to live among such indifferent people," he told AFP backstage before a concert in the Armenian capital Yerevan, a hub for Russian exiles.

The singer now lives in neighbouring Georgia -- another destination for those who have fled Russia.

He said the conflict plunged him into a "black hole".

After several months of not being able to write anything, he finally put words on paper.

"Music is like therapy for me. Maybe for a part of our audience it is also a kind of therapy," he said.

His band -- which was already known for its lyrics scathing Russian authorities -- has organised charity concerts to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

"If it helps people then we should keep doing it."