UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Calls For Justice For George Floyd

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Biden calls for justice for George Floyd

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden called Friday for justice for George Floyd, the black man killed by a white police officer in Minnesota, and said it was time to heal the "open wound" of systemic racism in the United States.

"The very soul of America is at stake," the former vice president said in remarks broadcast online from his Delaware home.

The 77-year-old presumptive Democratic presidential nominee denounced what he called an "act of brutality" against Floyd and said he had spoken with members of his family.

"We need justice for George Floyd," he said.

Floyd's death triggered three nights of rioting in Minneapolis and protests against policy brutality in other US cities.

"The original sin of this country still stains our nation today," Biden said in a reference to slavery.

"Sometimes we manage to overlook it," he said. "But it's always there.

" "We're a country with an open wound," Biden said. "And it's long past time that we made the promise of this nation real for all people." The Democrat also directed some criticism at his November election opponent, President Donald Trump, although he didn't mention him by name.

"This is no time for incendiary tweets," he said.

"It's no time to encourage violence," Biden said of a Trump threat to potentially shoot looters.

"This is a national crisis and we need real leadership right now," Biden said, "leadership that will bring everybody to the table so we can take measures to root out systemic racism.""With our complacency, our silence, we are complicit in perpetuating these cycles of violence," he said.

Derek Chauvin, the policeman accused of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for several minutes, was taken into custody on Friday and is facing charges of third degree murder and manslaughter.

Related Topics

Election Murder Police White House Trump Man George Minneapolis United States November Family All From

Recent Stories

More businesses to resume economic activities in A ..

49 minutes ago

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

2 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

3 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

3 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

3 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.