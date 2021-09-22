UrduPoint.com

Biden Congratulates Trudeau On Canada Election Win

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Washington, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to congratulate him on his Liberal Party's election win, the White House said.

The two leaders, according to a statement, "underscored the strong and deep friendship between the United States and Canada.

" They also discussed "their shared commitment to strengthening the resilience and competitiveness" of their economies and coordinating their pandemic response.

Trudeau's Liberals won Monday's snap election, but failed after a hard-pressed campaign to gain an absolute majority in parliament.

Days before Canadians went to the polls, Trudeau received an endorsement from former US President Barack Obama, who tweeted: "Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

