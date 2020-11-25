UrduPoint.com
Biden Introduces Security Team 'ready To Lead The World'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Biden introduces security team 'ready to lead the world'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden introduced Tuesday a seasoned national security team he said was prepared to resume US leadership of the world after the departure of President Donald Trump.

"It's a team that will keep our country and our people safe and secure," Biden said, introducing his picks for secretary of state, national security advisor, intelligence chief, and other key cabinet jobs"It's a team that reflects the fact that America is back. Ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," Biden said.

