Biden Says Never Received 'a Penny' From Any Foreign Source

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Biden says never received 'a penny' from any foreign source

Nashville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Democratic challenger Joe Biden said Thursday during his final debate with US President Donald Trump that he had never received "a penny" from foreign sources in his life.

Biden was responding to graft allegations from Trump during the debate, a line of attack the president has pursued in the final days of the campaign.

"I think you owe an explanation to the American people," Trump told Biden.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

