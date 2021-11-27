Biden says other nations must donate more Covid vaccines

Nantucket, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Friday said that other countries need to match US "generosity" and donate more Covid-19 vaccines or the pandemic will not be stopped.

"This pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations," he said in a statement from Nantucket, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday.

Biden also called on countries to give up intellectual property protections in order to allow vaccines to be manufactured worldwide.