Biden says will 'act fast' on Covid relief, Americans near 'breaking point'

Washington, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Friday he has to "act fast" to push a huge new economic relief package through Congress, even without Republican support, because many Americans are near the "breaking point.

""I see enormous pain in this country, a lot of folks out of work, a lot of folks going hungry," Biden said in a White House speech.

"I believe the American people are looking right now to their government for help... so I'm going to act, I'm going to act fast."