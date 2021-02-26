UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Urges Swift Passage Of Covid Aid After Minimum Wage Setback

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden urged Congress on Thursday to "move quickly" to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package after a Senate ruling that prevents a minimum wage hike from being included in the sweeping plan.

"President Biden is disappointed in this outcome, as he proposed having the $15 minimum wage as part of the American Rescue Plan," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"He urges Congress to move quickly to pass the (bill), which includes $1400 rescue checks for most Americans" and other funding to help control and end the pandemic.

