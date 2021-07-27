UrduPoint.com
Biles Out Of Gymnastics Final With 'medical Issue', Will Be Assessed Daily: USAG

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympic gymnastics team final "due to a medical issue" and will be assessed every day to determine whether she can continue in the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics told AFP.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," the statement said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

