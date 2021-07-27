Biles out of gymnastics final with 'medical issue', will be assessed daily: USAG

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympic gymnastics team final "due to a medical issue" and will be assessed every day to determine whether she can continue in the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics told AFP.

