Blockchain-based Traceability Framework Promotes China, EU Food Trade

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Researchers have proposed a conceptual traceability framework based on blockchain to enhance the credibility of food trade between China and the European Union (EU).

The global food trade has become an increasingly crucial element for feeding the world's population. However, systems featuring credible traceability are still absent in many countries and regions, said a report by the Science and Technology Daily.

A research team from the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences, in cooperation with Spanish and Australian researchers, analyzed the features of logistical flow, data flow and blockchain flow.

They designed an interconnected conceptual traceability framework based on blockchain with features of cross- border food trade, including the recording of exportation data, shipment data, importation data and tracing queries for the China-EU food trade.

The blockchain-based framework is of great significance in enhancing bilateral trust in cross-border food trade and promoting the sustainable development of international trade, according to the research findings published in the journal Food and Energy Security.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

