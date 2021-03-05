UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Woman Missing In Japan 2011 Tsunami Identified Decade On

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Body of woman missing in Japan 2011 tsunami identified decade on

Tokyo, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The remains of a woman who went missing in the devastating 2011 Japan tsunami have been found and identified, police said Friday, days before the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

"Skeletal remains including a skull were found on February 17" on a beach in the northeastern region of Miyagi, a local police spokesman told AFP.

Forensic dental and DNA analysis this week revealed her to be Natsuko Okuyama, a 61-year-old who disappeared as the enormous waves swept in on March 11, 2011, he said.

The confirmed death toll in the 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown stood at 15,899 in December 2020, according to Japan's national police agency.

But more than 2,500 are officially still considered missing 10 years after the disaster.

That has left many families in limbo, feeling unable to fully process the loss of loved ones whose bodies were never retrieved.

Local media quoted Okuyama's son as thanking the person who found the remains.

"I'm extremely happy that my mother was found as the 10th anniversary is coming up," Kyodo news agency quoted him as saying.

"This will allow me to get my emotions in order and move forward."

Related Topics

Tsunami Police Nuclear Japan February March December Women 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

8 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

8 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

9 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

9 hours ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

9 hours ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.