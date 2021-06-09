UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing Seeks Renegotiation Of Air Force One Contract

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:30 AM

Boeing seeks renegotiation of Air Force One contract

New York, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Boeing has asked the US government to renegotiate the price for two new models of the presidential Air Force One plane, warning their delivery would likely come a year late, a Defense Department official said Tuesday.

The aerospace giant agreed in 2018 to supply two 747-8 planes by the end of 2024 for $3.9 billion -- both ready to transport whoever occupies the White House at that time.

But a subcontractor went bankrupt and the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production.

The company has advised that it will probably be about 12 months late on the order, Air Force official Darlene Costello said during a congressional hearing.

The government is currently assessing whether to adjust the Calendar, she said.

Boeing has "submitted an intent letter" to request an adjustment to the price of the contract, Costello said.

She was questioned by Democratic Representative Joe Courtney, who called the delay a "disappointment to all of us." "We thought this was maybe a program where the government actually got a good deal," he said.

Former president Donald Trump had balked at the initial contract price for replacing the aircraft currently in use, which he considered much too high.

To offset the price, Boeing has suggested selling to the Air Force two 747-8s that were initially meant for the now-bankrupt Russian airline Transaero.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia White House Company Trump Price 2018 All Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 June 2021

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police, Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry ..

9 hours ago

Saving accounts in national banks drew AED9.77 bn ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

11 hours ago

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.