UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivians Vote In Election Expected To Bring Upheaval

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Bolivians vote in election expected to bring upheaval

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Voters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday's general election in Bolivia.

Polls opened at 8:00 am (1200 GMT) in an election that will not feature former president Evo Morales for the first time in 20 years.

It comes a year after Morales won an unconstitutional fourth term in an election that sparked weeks of protests.

Morales, who resigned and fled into exile, is barred from taking part but his successor as leader of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, Luis Arce, has topped every poll since he was nominated in January.

Tensions have been running high with MAS warning of a pending "fraud" and threatening to protest should they not get their way, while misinformation has been circulating freely.

"Obviously there will be social upheaval ... we just hope it won't last long," Clara Quitalba, 49, from the MAS bastion of EL Alto on the outskirts of La Paz, told AFP.

Last year protests broke out against Morales's victory following a 24-hour halt in the live vote count that saw the incumbent's lead jump dramatically once it resumed.

A later audit by the Organization of American States found clear evidence of fraud.

"Hopefully it will be calm because we don't want to go through what happened last year. It was terrible," said Renata Zapata, 24, in La Paz.

The protests did not end with Morales's exile as his supporters took to the streets in turn.

In total, the unrest left 36 dead and 800 injured.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Protest Vote La Paz Lead Bolivia January Sunday From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

56 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Climate and Biodiversity Week ..

56 minutes ago

DFM debuts equity futures trading, boosting its pr ..

1 hour ago

PTCL appoints Matthew Willsher as President & CEO

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in IMFC meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.