UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bordeaux-Begles And Racing Give France Five Clubs In Champions Cup Last Eight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 10:10 PM

Bordeaux-Begles and Racing give France five clubs in Champions Cup last eight

Paris, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Bordeaux-Begles beat Bristol 36-17 in the European Champions Cup round-of-16 on Sunday to give France five teams in the last eight of the competition.

They will host Racing 92, who earlier ran in seven tries against Edinburgh in a 56-3 romp, in one of two all-French quarterfinals next weekend. In the other, Clermont will host Toulouse.

A fifth French team, La Rochelle, will be at home to either Scarlets or Sale, who meet in the last match of the round.

Defending champions Exeter, who came from 14 points behind to beat Lyon on Saturday, will meet Leinster, who were given a walkover against Toulon on Friday after a Covid-19 positive in the French club's squad.

In Bordeaux, the English Premiership leaders started strongly when winger Henry Purdy touched down after seven minutes.

Fly-half Callum Sheedy missed the conversion. Although he kicked three penalties before half-time his counterpart, France international Matthieu Jalibert, had put the home team ahead by half-time with five penalties.

Jalibert then burrowed over the line from close range to add a try six minutes into the second half.

Purdy came close to a quick reply, but Romain Buros stripped the ball as the Bristol winger went to touch down.

Sheedy closed the gap with a penalty but Bordeaux-Begles locked up the victory in the last ten minutes, even though lock Cyril Cazeaux was shown a yellow card in the 77th minute.

South African hooker Joseph Dweba touched down with 10 minutes left and Nans Ducuing ran back an interception for a final try with a minute left.

In Paris, after a couple of early scares, Racing, coming off two straight losses in the Top 14 and without suspended Scotland star Finn Russell, took control.

"Really proud effort from our boys today," Racing fullback Kurtley Beale told British broadcaster BT Sport. "Great way to turn round from a disappointing loss in the Top 14 last week." Hooker Camille Chat crashed over under the posts for the first Racing try after 28 minutes.

Five minutes before the break, Racing carved Edinburgh open with pace, power and slick handling.

Centre Virimi Vakatawa drew a defender and flipped a backhanded pass to the surging No.8 Jordan Joseph on the wing.

He passed inside to Louis Dupichot and the centre immediately flipped the ball on to scrum-half Maxime Machenaud who trotted over for a try.

Joseph bludgeoned over after 64 minutes to start a burst of five tries in the final 16 minutes.

Prop Guram Gogichashvili, France winger Teddy Thomas, twice, and veteran back Francois Trinh-Duc all touching down in the late scoring burst.

"We fired some early shots," said Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill.

"But we lost out on the physical battles. Ultimately, we got what we deserved, they're too good a side."

Related Topics

France Sale Toulon Toulouse La Rochelle Bordeaux Lyon Paris Bristol Exeter Edinburgh Turkish Lira Sunday All From Top Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UoS launches Conference on Arabs’ and Muslims’ ..

57 minutes ago

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

2 hours ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

2 hours ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.