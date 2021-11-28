Bournemouth miss out on Championship top spot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Bournemouth blew a chance to go top of the Championship as Coventry capitalised on Jefferson Lerma's red card to rescue a dramatic 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Scott Parker's side took a two-goal lead thanks to Jaidon Anthony's 45th-minute effort and Philip Billing's 66th minute-strike at Dean Court.

But Lerma was dismissed in the 68th minute for a foul on Matt Godden, who pulled a goal back with five minutes left.

And fifth-placed Coventry salvaged a point through Todd Kane's finish in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

Bournemouth remain in second place, a point behind leaders Fulham, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Preston earlier on Saturday.

Tim Ream's 15th-minute opener for Fulham was cancelled out by a controversial 72nd-minute Ched Evans leveller, which left the Cottagers appealing in vain for a handball in the build-up.

Blackburn moved into the play-off spots, rising to fourth after Reda Khadra's goal early in the second half clinched a 1-0 victory at Stoke.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder secured his first win in charge as Duncan Watmore's first-half brace earned a 2-1 success at Huddersfield.

Relegation rivals Peterborough and Barnsley shared a 0-0 draw, while Reading went four points clear of the bottom three following a 3-2 win at Swansea.

Jamie Paterson put Swansea ahead before Tom Dele-Bashiru and Andy Carroll's maiden Reading goal moved the visitors in front.

Ryan Manning's equaliser was short-lived as Danny Drinkwater's 50th-minute strike gave Reading the points.

Hull beat Millwall 2-1, with George Honeyman and Ryan Longman scoring for the Tigers either side of Tom Bradshaw's effort.

Lukas Jutkiewicz's late goal handed Birmingham a 1-0 home win against Blackpool.

Cardiff beat Luton 2-1 at Kenilworth Road, with Sean Morrison netting the winner after Jordan Clark cancelled out Rubin Colwill's header.