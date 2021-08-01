TOKYO, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi is set to win the country's first medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games after defeating Ceiber David Avila Segura of Colombia in the men's featherweight event on Sunday to qualify for the semifinals.

The 20-year-old won by a 3-2 split decision to advance to the medal zone and ensure that Ghana ends a 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

The Ghanaian will face Duke Ragan from the United States in his next bout but already guaranteed a medal since there would not be a fight for the third finish.

That would be Ghana's first Olympic medal since they won bronze, Africa's first in soccer at the 1992 event in Barcelona, Spain.

It would also be the first medal in boxing since Prince Amartey won bronze in middleweight at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Germany.