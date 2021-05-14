UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Petrobras Posts Profit In First Quarter

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Brazil's Petrobras posts profit in first quarter

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said Thursday it saw 1.17 billion reais, or about $210 million, in net profits in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of about $8.35 billion during the same period last year.

That means the largest company in Brazil has now marked two consecutive profitable quarters.

Its net earnings from the fourth quarter of 2020 were much higher however, at about 59.9 billion reais ($11 billion), a major turnaround after three quarters of losses imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from the Rio de Janeiro-based firm, the first quarter results were influenced by, among other things, the price increase of Brent crude oil and rising sales of diesel fuel.

The average price of a barrel of Brent crude oil went from $44.23 in the last quarter of 2020 to $60.90 in the first quarter of this year.

"The numbers show our team's capacity to generate sustainable results for our investors and for society in general, even in a challenging environment," Petrobras's new president Joaquim Silva e Luna said.

The first quarter of 2021 was marked by Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's displeasure with rising fuel prices and his controversial decision to replace respected economist Roberto Castello Branco as the head of the company in February.

The move raised fears that the far-right president would try to interfere with fuel prices as he seeks re-election next year, a concern that worried investors and triggered a sharp drop in shares.

The company substantially raised fuel prices in the first few months of the year, provoking truck drivers to threaten to strike only three years after a similar strike in 2018 paralyzed the country for days.

Petrobras was mired in crisis from 2014 to 2017 when a giant corruption scheme involving business leaders, political parties and former state officials to rig government contracts was revealed.

The pandemic hit just as the company was emerging from the scandal, causing fuel prices to plummet to historic lows last year as lockdowns froze travel all over the world.

Related Topics

Corruption World Scandal Business Company Oil Castello Same Price Brazil Turkish Lira February 2017 2018 2020 All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bill Gates discuss fight agains ..

10 hours ago

UAE and Greece announce safe travel corridor for v ..

10 hours ago

Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Ugand ..

10 hours ago

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.