UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brewers Batter Cubs, Nationals Dominate Yankees

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Brewers batter Cubs, Nationals dominate Yankees

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Justin Smoak and Christian Yelich smacked home runs and players from both teams were hit by pitches sparking a social-distancing shouting match as the Milwaukee Brewers trampled the Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Saturday.

The fourth inning began with a shouting match between the two dugouts thanks in part to not having fans in the eerily-quiet Wrigley Field ballpark.

But with the numerous health and safety measures in place because of the global pandemic the umpires made sure the players stayed on their side of the field.

"I think this is going to be part of this season," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Both dugouts can hear each other and umpires can hear everything. There's talking that goes on in game you never hear with all the fans here. It's just part of the game." Cubs manager David Ross said not having fans means teammate chatter can be heard by the other team.

"I think if you're in the dugout now in this environment, you're going to expect some of that," Ross said. "That's going to spark some intensity. I don't know how it all kind of started." Smoak and Yelich each blasted their first home runs of the season, and Ben Gamel added a two-run triple for Milwaukee. Yelich belted 44 home runs last season. Lorenzo Cain finished three-for-four with a double and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber hammered a two-run homer to lead the Cubs at the plate.

Chicago's Javier Baez reached base three times with a pair of singles and a hit by pitch in the first inning.

The Brewers Omar Narvaez was hit by pitches in the fourth and fifth innings.

Chicago's Schwarber said the new coronavirus protocols mean physical contact between players could result in a suspension.

"We're going to have to be careful with the new rules and not be able to go into each other," he said.

Cubs Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish gave up three runs on six hits in four innings. He walked none and struck out five.

Elsewhere, Victor Robles finished with a home run and four RBIs as the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals dominated the New Yankees 9-2 at Nationals Park.

The Nationals, who were held to just one hit in Thursday's rain-shortened loss, had to overcome five errors and the absence of star pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

Erick Fedde started for Strasburg, who was scratched due to a nerve problem in his hand.

Fedde allowed two runs on four hits in four innings. He struck out three, walked one and threw 68 pitches to 19 hitters.

Robles finished a triple shy of the cycle and produced his second career game with at least four RBIs.

The centre fielder had a two-run double, and added a two-run homer in the fourth off rookie Mike King. Robles missed a chance at getting the cycle when he struck out in the eighth.

Related Topics

World Washington David Lead Craig Homer Milwaukee Chicago Christian All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

10 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

10 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

8 hours ago

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

8 hours ago

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Sp ..

8 hours ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.