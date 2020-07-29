UrduPoint.com
Britain Names Turkish Speaker As New Top Spy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Britain on Wednesday named its former ambassador to Turkey as the new director of the MI6 Secret Intelligence Service.

Richard Moore succeeds Alex Younger, who was a career intelligence officer and became Britain's top spy in 2014.

Moore, a fluent Turkish speaker, has served as the political director of the Foreign Office, deputy national security adviser, and ambassador to Ankara from 2014 to 2017.

Prior to becoming a diplomat, Moore worked for MI6 "where he undertook a range of roles across the Service both in the UK and overseas," according to his official profile.

"I am pleased and honoured to be asked to return to lead my Service," Moore said in a statement.

"SIS plays a vital role... in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas." Younger identified cyber-security as a top priority for Britain during his term, describing the internet as "an existential threat" to intelligence work in a rare public address in 2016.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Younger "carefully and effectively guided the service during a time of increased and more diverse threats." Moore's brief official biography says he was born in Libya and is married with two children.

"Outside of work, Richard's interests include playing golf and watching cricket and rugby," says the biography.

"He speaks fluent Turkish."It does not give his age.

