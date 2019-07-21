Britain wants to de-escalate tensions with Iran: Hunt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :London wants to de-escalate tensions with Tehran, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Saturday following a meeting of the UK's emergencies committee over Iran's seizure of a British-flagged ship in the Gulf.

The meeting "reaffirmed UK desire to de-escalate," Hunt said in a tweet, adding that the ship Stena Impero was seized in Omani waters "in clear contravention of international law."