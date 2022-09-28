Broadening electric vehicle use to help Malaysia achieve climate goals: official

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Broadening the use of electric vehicles (EVs) will help Malaysia achieve its climate goals including the reduction of carbon emissions, a Malaysian official said here on Wednesday.

In this regard, the Malaysian government has introduced several measures including a full exemption on import duty, excise duty and road tax for EVs whether they are imported or locally assembled, said Ahmad Amzad Hashim, deputy minister of science, technology and innovation.

"In recent years, we have come to experience the accelerated effects of climate change from the increases in frequency and intensity of heat waves, storm surges, and the extremity of flood events," he said at the launch of postal company DHL Express Malaysia's electric delivery vans.

"By considering climate change as the most pressing threat to humanity today, it is only reasonable that we start championing low carbon and resource-efficient endeavors anchored on the principles of sustainability.

And without a doubt, electric vehicles emerge as a top viable alternative to achieving climate ambitions and ensuring a liveable planet," he said.

The deputy minister also said DHL Express Malaysia is not only ushering in a new era of green logistics through its initiative but also paving the way for an overhaul within the logistics industry to go clean and sustainable.

Malaysia saw a significant rise in EV take-up, from only 388 vehicles in 2021 to 1,033 as of July 2022, and the number is expected to rise to more than 2,000 vehicles by year-end.

The deputy minister said in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan, the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry will further the agenda of making Malaysia an inventor and manufacturer of EV technology components.

DHL will initially deploy six electric vans in capital Kuala Lumpur and Selangor-state areas. By 2023, this number will be increased to 61 EVs deployed nationwide.

