Bucs, Broncos, Seahawks players to skip voluntary workouts

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Players from the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two other NFL teams said Tuesday they will not report for voluntary offseason training next week, citing concerns over Covid-19.

The Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks players announced their decisions in statements released through the NFL Players Association.

"In light of the ongoing pandemic, we are choosing to take stand with other players across the league and exercise our right to not participate in the voluntary offseason program," the Bucs statement read.

"We had a fully virtual offseason last year and we held each other accountable to do the work it took to win and we plan to do that again." The Bucs players statement followed similar statements from the Broncos and Seahawks released earlier Tuesday.

The Broncos players said they would not participate in voluntary training, citing the lack of "adequate" safety protocols.

"Covid-19 remains a serious threat to our families and to our communities, and it makes no sense to us as players to put ourselves at risk during this dead period," the Broncos player statement said.

"Positivity rates in our city are higher than they were at this time last year and we know players have been infected at club facilities in recent weeks." The Broncos statement pointed to last year's pandemic-disrupted early offseason program, which was conducted entirely virtually.

"Despite having a completely virtual offseason last year, the quality of play across the NFL was better than ever by almost every measure," the Broncos players said.

The Seahawks player statement used similar language, explaining that the decision not to show up for the start of voluntary offseason training next week was "uncomfortable but necessary."Voluntary organised team activities -- "OTAs" -- are held by NFL teams during the period between April and the start of formal pre-season training in July.

Strict rules agreed by the teams and the league govern what kind of drills can take place, with physical contact such as tackling forbidden.