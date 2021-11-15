UrduPoint.com

Bucs Implode In NFL Loss To Washington, Lions Halt Skid With Tie

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the first as the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers were shocked 29-19 on Sunday by the Washington Football Team.

The Bucs' second straight NFL defeat came in the wake of their bye week and was made more painful by the late-game departure of injured defender Vita Vea.

Superstar signal-caller Brady threw two interceptions, connecting on 23 of 34 passing attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 26 of 32 passing attempts for 256 yards and a TD, his team improving to 3-6 as the Bucs fell to 6-3.

The Buccaneers' bad day included a welter of penalties in the first half, when for just the fifth time since Brady arrived last season they failed to score a touchdown before the break.

Washington's 13-point halftime lead was their biggest of the season.

Although Brady rebounded in the second half with scoring passes to Cameron Brate and Mike Evans to cut the deficit to 23-19, Tampa Bay couldn't complete the rally.

Heinicke piloted a 19-play drive, longest in the league this season, that drained the clock and ended in Antonio Gibson's one-yard touchdown plunge with 29 seconds remaining.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Lions ended their 12-game losing streak in underwhelming fashion, with a 16-16 tie in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While it didn't go down as yet another "L" it was a tough day for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who connected on just 14 of 25 passing attempts for 114 yards and was sacked four times.

The Lions' ground game had put Detroit ahead 16-10 in the third quarter, with unheralded Godwin Igwebuike racing 42 yards for a stellar touchdown. Jermar Jefferson had scored a 28-yard TD as Detroit ran for 229 yards on the day.

With Mason Rudolph standing in for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was placed on the Covid-19 reserve list on Saturday, the Pittsburgh scored on their first drive.

But Pittsburgh's offense evaporated after that, and it was only Chris Bowell field goals that tied the game in the fourth quarter.

Neither team could score in overtime as they produced the first tie of the season.

In other early games, the New England Patriots thumped Cleveland 45-7, the Browns also seeing quarterback Baker Mayfield exit in the third quarter with a knee injury after a hit from linebacker Matt Judon.

The Dallas Cowboys also posted a lopsided win, pummelling the Atlanta Falcons 43-3 as they bounced back from a loss to the Denver Broncos last week.

