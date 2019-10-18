Burkina tourist hub loses Western visitors to militants threat

BoboDioulasso, Burkina Faso, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :"They've placed us in the red zone, which means the tourists aren't coming like before. Even the aid workers don't come," said Antoine Atiou, governor of Burkina Faso's Hauts-Bassins region.

The "red zone" refers to the risk of militant attacks -- a top-end warning by Western embassies to travellers wanting to visit southwest Burkina and the economic capital, Bobo-Dioulasso, once a popular tourist destination.

The impact has been brutal for local businesses. The city's hotels have emptied, its heritage sites are quiet and the souvenir shops shuttered.

"It's hard, hard, hard!... We haven't seen a tourist for a fortnight," said Sanou Moumouni, a guide at the city's mosque and in the historic Kibidwe district for 22 years.

In the past he could sometimes earn 100,000 CFA francs ($167, 150 Euros) in two days, he said, but he has not made 5,000 francs in the last three months.

"I'm living on loans," he said. "We no longer have work because of the murderers.

We're sick of it." The north and the east of the landlocked country in West Africa endure frequent Islamist attacks, which have claimed some 600 lives in the past four years. There have also been some raids in the west.

In December 2018, an Italian man and his Canadian companion were kidnapped on the road from Bobo to the capital Ouagadougou. Last April, the Burkinabe government said it had information that the couple was still alive, but might have been taken to another country.

Bobo-Dioulassou itself has been relatively spared as the militant threat expands across poor nations of Africa's Sahel region.

Ministry of tourism statistics from 2017 show that of about half a million annual visitors to Burkina Faso, fewer than 150,000 came from abroad -- down 5.6 percent from 2015.

The number of nights stayed in the country by Westerners fell from 30,000 in 2012 to fewer than 15,000 in 2017. "This trend has probably sped up in 2018 and 2019," a local tour operator said.