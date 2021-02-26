Cambodia confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases, total at 741

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Friday reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 741, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The new infections included 40 locally transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and southwestern Preah Sihanouk province and four imported cases, the statement said, adding that the patients are currently receiving treatment at various designated COVID-19 hospitals.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen earlier this week called on all people involved in the third community outbreak on Feb.

20 to seek COVID-19 tests and to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their houses.

He also urged the public to postpone weddings, or minimize the number of participants, and encouraged people in provinces not to travel to Phnom Penh if unnecessary.

In a bid to contain the outbreak, schools, gyms and entertainment venues as well as other businesses involved in the former community outbreak have been temporarily closed.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 741 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 477 recoveries, the MoH said.