Cambodia logs 993 new COVID-19 cases, total at 54,291

PHNOM PENH, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Sunday confirmed 993 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the national caseload to 54,291 so far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The new infections included 779 local cases and 214 imported cases, the MoH said.

A total of 24 new fatalities had been reported, taking the overall death toll to 720, the statement said, adding that 617 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,740.

The kingdom launched a vaccination drive on Feb. 10, starting from capital Phnom Penh and Kandal province before expanding it to other provinces recently. China is the key vaccine supplier to the kingdom.

As of July 3, some 7.69 million vaccines had been administered, with 4.47 million people receiving their first dose and 3.22 million having completed the two-dose inoculation, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said.