Cambodia To Start Construction Of 2nd Expressway In June: Minister

Published April 22, 2023 | 08:00 AM

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Cambodia will start the construction of the second expressway connecting its capital Phnom Penh with Svay Rieng province's Bavet City on the border with Vietnam on June 7, Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said on Friday.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony of a vehicle technical inspection center in Phnom Penh, Chanthol said Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen is scheduled to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway project.

"The Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway will have a total length of 138 kilometers, including a bridge across the Mekong River," he said.

The minister added that the project is scheduled to be completed by late 2026 or early 2027.

China Road and Bridge Corporation, which built the first Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, would also be the developer of the Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway.

Cambodia put into use the 187-kilometer Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway linking the capital with the international deep-water seaport city of Sihanoukville in October last year.

The freeway, with two lanes for traffic in each direction and an emergency lane on either side, can reduce the previous five-hour travel on National Road 4 between Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville to around two hours.

