Cambodia Warns Of Rainwater Flooding In Some Provinces Next Week

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) APP):The Cambodia's Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MWRM) on Sunday predicted light-to-heavy rainfall across the country next week, that could result in flash floods in eight provinces.

From Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, the kingdom will be affected by a low-pressure system out of India, as well as the moderate southwest monsoon, the MWRM said in a statement, citing its weather forecast.

"Some provinces, which have already received moderate-to-heavy rainfall in the past, will be at risk of rainwater flooding," the MWRM said.

The provinces facing flash floods are Kampong Thom, Preah Vihear, Ratanakiri, Stung Treng, Kratie, Tboung Khmum, Kampong Cham and Oddar Meanchey, it added.

The MWRM advised the public to be extra vigilant during the above-mentioned period in order to avoid any possible danger and property damage.

Floods usually hit the Southeast Asian nation between August and October. Last year, flash floods claimed 11 lives and forced the evacuations of 172,297 others, according to a National Committee for Disaster Management's report.

