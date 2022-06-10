PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) --:Cambodia exported 105,048 tons of dry rubber in the first five months of 2022, up 3 percent compared to the same period last year, said a General Directorate of Rubber report on Friday.

The kingdom earned 168 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from exports of the commodity during the January-May period this year, down 1.

7 percent from 171 million dollars over the same period last year, the report said.

"A ton of dry rubber averagely cost 1,604 U.S. dollars within the first five months of 2022, about 71 dollars lower than that of the same period last year," Him Oun, director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

The southeast Asian nation exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.