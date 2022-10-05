UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Tax Revenue Up 23 Pct In First 9 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Cambodia's tax revenue up 23 pct in first 9 months

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) --:Cambodia collected 4.7 billion U.S. Dollars from all sources of taxes in the first nine months of 2022, up 23 percent from 3.81 billion dollars in the same period last year, officials said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country has two institutions responsible for collecting taxes.

One is the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE), which collects taxes on goods entering and leaving the country, and the other is the General Department of Taxation (GDT), which focuses on interior taxes such as income tax, salary tax, value added tax, and property tax.

GDCE's director-general Kun Nhem said the GDCE earned 2.02 billion dollars in customs and excise revenue during the January-September period this year, up 19 percent year on year.

"The figure is good, achieving 78.61 percent of the target set for the entirety of 2022," he said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, GDT's director-general Kong Vibol said the GDT made 2.68 billion dollars in tax revenue during the first nine months of this year, up 27 percent year on year.

