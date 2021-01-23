Canada says Trudeau, Biden to have first meeting 'next month'

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Canadian leader Justin Trudeau and new US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone Friday on an extensive range of topics, and made plans to meet in person "next month," Ottawa said.

"The two leaders agreed to meet next month in order to advance the important work of renewing the deep and enduring friendship between Canada and the United States," Trudeau's office said in a statement.