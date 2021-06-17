Canadiens level NHL series with Golden Knights

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) ::The Montreal Canadiens bounced back from defeat in game one to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 and level their Stanley Cup semi-final series on Wednesday.

Joel Armia, Tyler Toffoli and Paul Byron got the goals for the Canadiens, with Carey price frustrating the Golden Knights with 29 saves.

Alex Pietrangelo bagged both goals for the Golden Knights, who now head to Montreal for game three of the best-of-seven series on Friday.

The Canadiens took control of the contest in the first period, with Armia opening the scoring after a deflected shot from Joel Edmundson.

Toffoli then doubled the Montreal lead in the 17th minute of the first period before Byron put the visitors 3-0 ahead in the second.

Pietrangelo pulled one back for the Canadians after 18:46 of the second period before setting up a nervous finale with his second late in the third period.

Vegas eliminated Colorado in six games in the second round of the West Division playoffs.

Montreal, who finished the regular season fourth in the North Division, roared back from a 3-1 deficit to stun the top-seeded Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.