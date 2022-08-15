UrduPoint.com

Celtic Crush Kilmarnock To Retake Top Spot In Scottish Premiership

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Celtic crush Kilmarnock to retake top spot in Scottish Premiership

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Celtic edged back ahead of Rangers on goal difference at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 5-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock on Sunday as both Moritz Jenz and Giorgos Giakoumakis scored overhead kicks.

Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota and Carl Starfelt were also on target in a dominant display from Ange Postecoglou's champions to maintain their perfect start after three games.

The Hoops needed two late goals to see off Ross County last weekend, but got off to a flying start when Furuhashi turned in Daizen Maeda's cross after just seven minutes.

Celtic did not let the plastic pitch or the baking temperatures slow them down as Jota's blistering strike into the top corner and Jenz's second goal in as many games for the club killed the game off before half-time.

"We knew that (the pitch) was one of our challenges today, along with it being a hot day to try and play the football we want to," said Postecoglou.

"The boys' attitude was first rate.

"It was a great start for us. Last week we scored late and we said we want to wear teams down. That doesn't discount the fact we want to start strong and put teams away early." Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes had spoken before the game about his determination to make life as difficult as possible for the champions.

But the former Aberdeen boss was disappointed by his side's defending.

Starfelt was given two chances at a gaping goal to open his Celtic account on his 50th appearance for the club.

"We're not ready to take on Celtic yet, but we are better than what we showed today, certainly with our defending," said McInnes.

Giakoumakis then saved the best for last. The Greek striker acrobatically swivelled to fire through Sam Walker's legs.

Sunday's other match in Scotland's top-flight saw Hearts move up into third place with a 4-1 defeat of Dundee United.

Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring for Hearts inside the first minute and the Edinburgh club doubled their lead early in the second half through Barrie McKay.

Jorge Grant made it 3-0 before Dundee United pulled a goal back through a Steven Fletcher penalty only for Josh Ginnelly to complete the scoring in stoppage time.

Defeat left United -- hammered 7-0 by Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in midweek as they exited the Europa Conference League with a record-equalling loss for a Scottish club in Europe -- third from bottom.

kca-jdg/iwdCELTIC PLC

Related Topics

Football Fire Rangers Europe Barrie Aberdeen Dundee Edinburgh Lead Turkish Lira Sunday From Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

15 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

24 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

24 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

1 day ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.