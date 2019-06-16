UrduPoint.com
Center For Pakistan Studies Launched In Kunming, China

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:10 PM

Center for Pakistan Studies launched in Kunming, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Center for Pakistan Studies, Chinese academy of South and Southeast Asian studies was launched in Kunming, China.

Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood, Consul at Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu, and Chinese officials from Publicity Department of Yunnan Provincial Party Committee of the CPC, and the Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences, unveiled the plaque for Center during the opening ceremony of the 7th China - South and Southeast Asia Think-Tank Forum held in Kunming, ChinaEconomic Net reported.

Themed "Join Hands for a Shared Future - Construction of a Community of Shared Future between China - South and Southeast Asia", the meeting attracted more than 200 experts, scholars and politicians from 19 countries and international institutions including China, South and Southeast Asian countries.

Zhao Qi, secretary general of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said at the opening ceremony that this forum would further promote exchanges between China - South and Southeast Asian countries, improve understanding and communication, and provide rich ideological and intellectual support for the construction of Belt and Road, as well as the Community of Shared Future between China - South and Southeast Asia.

The China-South Asia Think Tank Forum has been held for six consecutive sessions. It reflects the strong desire of China - South and Southeast Asian countries to work together to build a community of shared future for mankind, and shows important practical significance for promoting common prosperity and development.

Established in 2015, the Chinese Academy of South and Southeast Asian Studies, with its focus on policy and strategy studies, has been committed to building a high-end think tank that is authoritative and influential in China and across the world.

