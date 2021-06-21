Centre-right Leads French Regional Vote, Ahead Of Far-right: Early Results
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :France's centre-right Republicans party is on course to finish top in the first round of regional elections Sunday, ahead of the far-right National Rally which appears to have performed below forecasts in key areas, early results showed.
The vote, which will conclude with a second round next Sunday, was marked by a record abstention rate of 66.5-68.6 percent, according to surveys, which Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called "particularly worrying".