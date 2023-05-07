UrduPoint.com

Champions League-chasing Monaco Don't Look Back In Angers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Champions League-chasing Monaco don't look back in Angers

Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Monaco made the most of slips by the team immediately below them to tighten their grip on fourth in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win at relegated Angers on Sunday.

After a pair of heavy defeats, two pursuers were breathing down Monaco's neck in the race for a Europa League spot. But after Lille and Rennes both lost the day before, Monaco kept their nerve when Angers threatened a late fightback.

Aleksandr Golovin gave Monaco the lead from outside the penalty area just before half time. Vanderson ended a mazy run by rolling the ball to the Russian who chipped it first time into the corner of the net.

After an hour, with Angers pressing hard, Monaco stole the ball in midfield and launched a rapid break.

Youssouf Fofana tore down the flank and passed inside to unmarked Myron Boadu, the Dutch striker finishing first time from close to the penalty spot.

Substitute Abdallah Sima gave last-place Angers hope with a near post header after 64 minutes but the home team barely threatened again.

Monaco pulled five points clear of Lille with Rennes two points further back.

Monaco face both their pursuers before the end of the season.

The team from the Principality also trimmed the gap on a Champions League spot, but are six points behind third-place Marseille with just four games left.

On Saturday night, Marseille surrendered second to Lens where they lost 2-1.

Lens are three points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain who visit struggling Troyes later on Sunday, seemingly in crisis after a home loss last week to Lorient was followed by fan protests.

PSG are also without Lionel Messi, suspended after an unauthorised midweek trip to Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Russia Threatened Visit Angers Lorient Troyes Rennes Lille Marseille Monaco Lead Saudi Arabia Sunday Post From Race PSG

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

13 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

23 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

23 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

23 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

23 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.