Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Monaco made the most of slips by the team immediately below them to tighten their grip on fourth in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win at relegated Angers on Sunday.

After a pair of heavy defeats, two pursuers were breathing down Monaco's neck in the race for a Europa League spot. But after Lille and Rennes both lost the day before, Monaco kept their nerve when Angers threatened a late fightback.

Aleksandr Golovin gave Monaco the lead from outside the penalty area just before half time. Vanderson ended a mazy run by rolling the ball to the Russian who chipped it first time into the corner of the net.

After an hour, with Angers pressing hard, Monaco stole the ball in midfield and launched a rapid break.

Youssouf Fofana tore down the flank and passed inside to unmarked Myron Boadu, the Dutch striker finishing first time from close to the penalty spot.

Substitute Abdallah Sima gave last-place Angers hope with a near post header after 64 minutes but the home team barely threatened again.

Monaco pulled five points clear of Lille with Rennes two points further back.

Monaco face both their pursuers before the end of the season.

The team from the Principality also trimmed the gap on a Champions League spot, but are six points behind third-place Marseille with just four games left.

On Saturday night, Marseille surrendered second to Lens where they lost 2-1.

Lens are three points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain who visit struggling Troyes later on Sunday, seemingly in crisis after a home loss last week to Lorient was followed by fan protests.

PSG are also without Lionel Messi, suspended after an unauthorised midweek trip to Saudi Arabia.