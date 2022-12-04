Check dam to facilitate farmers of 42 villages: Yousu Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Leader of PTI Yousuf Ayub Khan on Sunday said that his party brought a revolution in district Haripur where developmental schemes worth billions of rupees have been completed while the construction of Check dam would benefit the farmers of 42 villages.

He expressed these views while addressing the Check dam stone laying ceremony.

He said that the dam would be constructed at a cost of 160 million rupees and thousands of farmers in 42 villages of Sarai Saleh would be benefited and the agriculture sector of Haripur would be revolutionized.

While addressing the public gathering MPA Akbar Ayub Khan said we have tried our best to provide relief to the masses at every nook and corner of district Haripur and have initiated developmental projects worth billions of rupees including roads, water supply, communication, schools, hospitals, gas, and electricity supply.

He said most of the projects have been completed and people are enjoying the facilities being provided to them and Haripur has become a model district in the country.