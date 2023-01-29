UrduPoint.com

Chelsea Sign France Under-21 Defender Gusto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Chelsea sign France Under-21 defender Gusto

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Chelsea continued their winter spending spree by announcing on Sunday they have completed the signing of France under-21 right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon.

The 19-year-old has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge to the summer of 2030 but will finish the current season back in Ligue 1 with Lyon on loan.

Chelsea will pay a reported £26.3 million ($32.6 million) for Gusto, who came through the ranks at Lyon and made his senior debut in January 2021.

Gusto is the seventh signing of a busy January window for Chelsea, who have already brought in Mykhaylo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Andrey Santos on permanent deals and signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

He fully established himself in the first team last season with 30 Ligue 1 appearances while also helping his side to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Gusto has made a total of 54 appearances for Lyon over three years, and Chelsea see him as long-term competition for Reece James at right-back.

Related Topics

Loan France Santos Lyon David Stamford January Sunday From Chelsea Atletico Madrid Million

Recent Stories

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ i ..

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ initiative in 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

3 hours ago
 Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.