Children art workshop 'KALEIDOSCOPE' starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A week-long children art workshop titled 'KALEIDOSCOPE' started on Saturday at Theatre Walay.

The art workshop was aimed to encourage children's creativity.

Talking to APP, Director Theatre Walay Fizza Ali said it would develop their sense of colour and composition and to promote stress-fighting activities.

She said it would help children to understand nature in a garden environment and to inspire environmentally conscious art as well as to socialise in a COVID-friendly atmosphere .

She said around 7 to 12 years children could participate in the workshop as pre-registration is must to be part of the workshop.

For register the interested persons could register their children using the link https://forms.gle/4dP28YDQRR113Yzp7, she said adding, all art materials would be provided by theatre walay.

