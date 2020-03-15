UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Quarantines 1,300 Aboard Two Cruise Ships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for the coronavirus, the health ministry announced Saturday.

Both ships are cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia.

The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) from Santiago.

The man was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique where he tested positive for the virus.

"The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition but has tested positive for coronavirus," Health Minister Jaime Manalich told a press conference.

The other ship, the Azmara Pursuit -- with 665 passengers and nearly 400 crew -- had earlier crossed into Chilean waters from the southern Argentine port of Ushuaia.

Manalich said it was currently near the port of Chacabuco after authorities banned it from landing passengers there, on grounds that it was carrying suspected cases of the coronavirus.

The ship is on a 21-day cruise from Buenos Aires to Callao in Peru, just beside Lima.

The number of coronavirus cases in Chile reached 61 on Saturday, 18 more than on Friday.

Manalich said Chile is in Phase 3 of the crisis, with means that in addition to those infected with COVID-19 coming from abroad, there may be local cases.

"This means a more delicate situation from the epidemiological point of view in controlling the disease," he said.

Chile has taken broad measures against the spread of the virus, banning events of more than 500 people, recommending people work from home, and ordering the quarantine of 2,600 students attending an elite private school in Santiago.

In other developments around Latin America on Saturday, Colombia expelled two French nationals and two Spaniards for violating coronavirus quarantine rules.

The two couples separately took tourist trips in defiance of restrictions imposed on visitors from the worst-affected countries, immigration officials said.

Ecuador announced it was closing its borders to foreigners after the country registered its second coronavirus death.

In Bolivia, a ban on direct flights to and from Europe went into effect on Saturday. Travelers from China, South Korea, Italy and Spain are also banned from entry.

Panama banned flights from Asia, one day after blocking flights from Europe.

Authorities also announced that schools will shutter in Venezuela, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Uruguay.

As of 2200 GMT Saturday, Latin America had registered 6 coronavirus deaths and 430 cases of infection.

Related Topics

Europe China Chacabuco Ushuaia Buenos Aires Castro Santiago Guatemala Man Callao Lima Spain Italy El Salvador Bolivia Peru South Korea Chile Colombia Mexico Venezuela Uruguay May Silver From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

7 hours ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

7 hours ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

8 hours ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

8 hours ago

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

8 hours ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.