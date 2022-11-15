UrduPoint.com

China Appreciates Pakistan For Bringing Dasu Attack's Perpetrators To Full Justice

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :China appreciates the efforts made by Pakistan to get to the bottom of Dasu terror attack and bring the perpetrators to full justice, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Pakistan has carried out the investigations of last year's July 14th Dasu terror attack with utmost seriousness and made every effort to get to the bottom of the case and bring the perpetrators to full justice. This is much appreciated by China, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing held at the International Press Center (IPC).

A local court in Pakistan recently made sentences on several suspects that organized and participated in the Dasu terror attacks last year. Certain suspects have been sentenced to death.

She said, now that the suspects had been held accountable. We now know that justice has prevailed. There are fellow compatriots who lost their lives in the attack and they can now rest in peace.

Mao Ning remarked that China would remain firmly supportive of Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts and hoped the safety of Chinese nationals, institutions, and projects in Pakistan would be duly protected.

The spokesperson said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government followed a people-centered approach to governance.

She said that the Chinese government had applied a national approach to holistic security and people's security was its ultimate goal.

Protecting the security of overseas Chinese nationals, institutions, and projects is of great importance to us and we have made tremendous efforts in that regard, she added.

Mao Ning said that the Chinese side would further increase inputs in improving risk alerts, enhance emergency response capabilities and work with relevant countries in resolutely protecting the security of overseas Chinese nationals, institutions, and projects.

To a question, the spokesperson said that she was not aware of reports about the use of bulletproof vehicles by Chinese workers working for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

She, however, said that both China and Pakistan were in close communication and cooperation to uphold the safety and security of Chinese nationals in the construction of CPEC.

To yet another question, she termed untrue reports of a protest in the port city of Gwadar against CPEC projects.

These reports are untrue. The organizers have said in public that the protests are not targeting Chinese side or the CPEC, she added.

The spokesperson remarked that the Gwadar port was a flagship port of CPEC. It had a focus on people's livelihood. China always followed principles of mutual respect and consensus and consultation in this process.

She said that in all the projects that China had in this zone, China had assisted in building Primary schools, training academies, hospitals and also the solar panels donated by China, improving the lives of people.

China is ready to work with Pakistan for high-quality development of CPEC and to ensure the smooth running of all projects in Gwadar port to deliver more benefits to the people, she added.

