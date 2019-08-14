UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Economy Shows New Signs Of Weakness With Soft Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:40 PM

China economy shows new signs of weakness with soft data

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :China's economy showed further signs of strain in July with output at its factories falling to its lowest level in 17 years, while investment and retail sales also slowed, official data showed Wednesday.

The figures are the latest to highlight how the world's second-largest economy is being battered by an escalating trade war with the United States and weak global demand.

Industrial output increased 4.8 percent on-year in July, down from 6.3 percent in June and marking the weakest pace since 2002.

It was also well below the 6.0 percent forecast by economists in a Bloomberg news survey.

"Given the complicated and grave external environment and the mounting downward pressure on the economy at home, the foundation for sustainable and healthy growth of the economy still needs to be consolidated," said Liu Aihua, a spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics, which released the data.

The data also suggested China's billion-strong army of consumers were showing signs of increasing thriftiness.

Retail sales -- which have long been a bright spot for the economy -- rose 7.6 percent last month, sharply down from 9.8 percent in June.

Related Topics

World Army China United States June July From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

11 minutes ago

Social start-ups receive masterclass in pitch trai ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Press: The workplace of tomorrow demands more ..

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.