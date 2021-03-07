China exports soar to highest level in decades after Covid-19 hit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :China's export growth jumped to the highest in over two decades, official data showed Sunday, with imports also surging in a sharp bounceback from the coronavirus outbreak that had brought activity to a near halt.

Exports spiked 60.6 percent on-year in the January-February period, above analysts' expectations and boosted by electronics and mask shipments, while imports rose 22.2 percent, official data showed Sunday.