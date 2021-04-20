China, Mexico pledge enhanced cooperation to promote ties

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday held talks via video link with Oscar Eduardo Ramirez Aguilar, speaker of Mexico's Senate, and both sides pledged enhanced cooperation to promote bilateral relations.

Calling China and Mexico good friends and good partners, Li said China-Mexico relations have developed in an all-around way, as indicated by the sound momentum in various areas of cooperation, and the close coordination maintained over international and regional issues, making significant contributions to world peace and promoting common development.

China greatly values its ties with Mexico, Li said, adding China will remain unswervingly committed to promoting the China-Mexico friendship and supporting Mexico's economic and social development, regardless of the shifts in the international situation.

As the two countries stand poised to embrace the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, Li said China is ready to work with Mexico to promote the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and deepen the China-Mexico comprehensive strategic partnership.

Li said China and Mexico, both major developing countries and emerging markets, present important development opportunities to each other, urging the two sides to maintain and enhance high-level political mutual trust.

Hailing the strong resilience shown in pragmatic cooperation including vaccine cooperation against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Li said China welcomes Mexico to participate in jointly building the Belt and Road, and urged the two sides to better synergize development strategies, deepen people-to-people exchanges, and enhance coordination to jointly uphold multilateralism.

Noting that communication between legislative bodies represents an important part of the China-Mexico comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said China appreciates the Mexican Senate's long-held stance of upholding the one-China principle and maintaining non-interference in China's internal affairs.

China's National People's Congress is willing to continue to enhance cooperation with Mexico's legislature in order to promote the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders and agreements of bilateral cooperation, Li added.

Li also urged the two sides to enhance their exchange of experience in implementing the rule of law, achieving economic development and improving people's livelihoods, and better coordinate with each other on multilateral issues to defend the common interests of developing countries.

For his part, Ramirez said Mexico regards China as an important partner of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, and thanked China for providing vital support to Mexico in its COVID-19 response. Mexico is firmly ready to make positive contributions to promoting ties with China, advance pragmatic cooperation and deepen friendship between the two peoples, he added.