UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Mexico Pledge Enhanced Cooperation To Promote Ties

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

China, Mexico pledge enhanced cooperation to promote ties

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday held talks via video link with Oscar Eduardo Ramirez Aguilar, speaker of Mexico's Senate, and both sides pledged enhanced cooperation to promote bilateral relations.

Calling China and Mexico good friends and good partners, Li said China-Mexico relations have developed in an all-around way, as indicated by the sound momentum in various areas of cooperation, and the close coordination maintained over international and regional issues, making significant contributions to world peace and promoting common development.

China greatly values its ties with Mexico, Li said, adding China will remain unswervingly committed to promoting the China-Mexico friendship and supporting Mexico's economic and social development, regardless of the shifts in the international situation.

As the two countries stand poised to embrace the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, Li said China is ready to work with Mexico to promote the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and deepen the China-Mexico comprehensive strategic partnership.

Li said China and Mexico, both major developing countries and emerging markets, present important development opportunities to each other, urging the two sides to maintain and enhance high-level political mutual trust.

Hailing the strong resilience shown in pragmatic cooperation including vaccine cooperation against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Li said China welcomes Mexico to participate in jointly building the Belt and Road, and urged the two sides to better synergize development strategies, deepen people-to-people exchanges, and enhance coordination to jointly uphold multilateralism.

Noting that communication between legislative bodies represents an important part of the China-Mexico comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said China appreciates the Mexican Senate's long-held stance of upholding the one-China principle and maintaining non-interference in China's internal affairs.

China's National People's Congress is willing to continue to enhance cooperation with Mexico's legislature in order to promote the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders and agreements of bilateral cooperation, Li added.

Li also urged the two sides to enhance their exchange of experience in implementing the rule of law, achieving economic development and improving people's livelihoods, and better coordinate with each other on multilateral issues to defend the common interests of developing countries.

For his part, Ramirez said Mexico regards China as an important partner of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, and thanked China for providing vital support to Mexico in its COVID-19 response. Mexico is firmly ready to make positive contributions to promoting ties with China, advance pragmatic cooperation and deepen friendship between the two peoples, he added.

Related Topics

Senate World Exchange China Road Mexico Congress Market Oscar Top

Recent Stories

Saeed Hareb: Events spread out across several days ..

8 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royaltie ..

13 minutes ago

Laschet set to lead Merkel's party into polls as r ..

3 minutes ago

DC inspects sugar stocks in city

3 minutes ago

Belarus Seeks Normal Relations With US But Will Re ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Gov't May Soon Consider Declaring Second ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.