China Names 14-man Squad For FIBA Asia Cup And Olympic Qualifiers

Sun 13th June 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :China's national men's basketball team announced a 14-player list before departing for the Philippines on Sunday for the upcoming 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and Olympic qualifying tournaments.

The 14 players are Zhou Peng, Zhou Qi, Liu Chuanxing, Shen Zijie, Ren Junfei, Zhang Zhenlin, Zhu Mingzhen, Zeng Fanbo, Zhao Jiwei, Hu Mingxuan, Lu Wenbo, Zhao Yanhao, Wu Qian and Xu Jie.

After eight players have been taken out from the initial 27-player roster, Sun Minghui, Yu Dehao, Gao Shiyan and Wang Quanze became the latest batch of absentees from the two qualifiers, with Liaoning Flying Leopards' center Han Dejun having not registered since the team called him up.

The Chinese team has trained together for around 20 days since players gathered on May 23.

As 12 players are allowed to participate in each tournament, the team will confirm its final roster based on real scenarios prior to the tournaments.

The team also revealed that center Zhou Qi felt uncomfortable in his eye while doing shooting drills during Saturday's final training session before departing.

It was later diagnosed as a left eye retinal break that impacts his eyesight. As advised by doctors, Zhou will undergo treatment before joining the team in the Philippines.

Zhou is one of the three players featuring in the team's previous international appearance at the FIBA World Cup 2019, with Zhao Jiwei and Ren Junfei being the other two.

China is placed in Group B of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers with Malaysia, Japan and Chinese Taipei. As scheduled, China will play Japan on June 16 and Chinese Taipei on June 17, before facing Japan again on June 19 and Chinese Taipei on June 20.

Following those matches, China will compete in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Victoria, Canada, taking on Canada on June 30 and Greece on July 1 in Group A. Uruguay, the Czech Republic and Turkey are placed in Group B. Only one of the six teams will advance to the Tokyo Olympic Games through this competition.

"Despite difficulties in our preparations and huge challenges ahead, all team members will be united and go all out in this new journey," the Chinese team said in the roster announcement.

