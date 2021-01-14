UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Philippines Sign Contract To Build Cross-sea Bridge In Davao

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

China, Philippines sign contract to build cross-sea bridge in Davao

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :China and the Philippines signed a contract on Thursday to build a cross-sea bridge in Davao City in southern Philippines, a flagship project under the country's "Build, Build, Build" program.

The Samal Island-Davao City bridge project, which will cost approximately 400 million U.S. Dollars, is one of the key G-to-G cooperation projects between China and the Philippines, the Chinese Embassy to the Philippines said in a press release.

The project is a two-way four-lane 3.86-km bridge to connect the Island Garden City of Samal to Davao City across the Pakiputan Strait. The main bridge is 1.62-km long and will be designed in a cable-stayed structure with the twin towers and double cable planes.

The construction duration is estimated to last 60 months. Once completed, the bridge will provide a transportation link between Metro Davao and Samal Island, reducing the transportation time and enhancing internal mobility and external linkage to support the economic and tourist growth potential of the local region.

It will also increase the economic activities and improve the livelihoods of the local people. The Chinese government and the Philippine government will soon kick off the loan agreement negotiation of the project. The project is expected to break ground in the first half of 2021, the Chinese embassy said.

Related Topics

Loan China Metro Davao Garden City Philippines Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 2,671 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Imamul Haq out from Test series against South Afri ..

51 minutes ago

Russia May Have Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, ..

37 minutes ago

SAPM Amin Aslam to inaugurate picturesque Trail-4 ..

37 minutes ago

German economy shrinks 5% on virus hit in 2020: of ..

37 minutes ago

HRW slams India for rights abuses in Kashmir, att ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.